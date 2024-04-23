Anne Hathaway's wild goal celebration leaves Arsenal fans impressed

Hollywood A-list celebrity Anne Hathaway has endeared Arsenal fans by celebrating a goal on camera right before an interview for a new film she is starring in was about to start.

The Idea of You is a romcom that's streaming on Prime Video at the start of May, starring Anne and Nicholas Galitzine, based on the 2017 novel by Robinne Lee.

The film recently had a world premiere with Anne and Nicholas doing interviews to promote its release.

During a Zoom meeting interview with Interview Magazine, Gailitzine told Hathaway Arsenal had gone 1-0 up at Wolves on April 20 right before the chat was about to start.

And her celebration has captured the hearts of Arsenal fans.

The interview was conducted during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Wolves.

Leandro Trossard scored in the 45th minute to give Arsenal the lead in the Premier League clash.

Just before the interview was about to start, Nicholas bumped his fist and said: "1-0!"

Anne then gasps before excitedly asking: "Who scored?!"

Nicholas told her it was Trossard and Anne shouted: "OH I LOVE YOU!"

Anne then asked if it was a good goal before Nicholas said he didn't see it but saw the score flash up; Anne then explained they're both Arsenal fans.

And Anne's reaction has gone down well with Arsenal fans on Twitter - including Piers Morgan.

















The Idea of You has a synopsis on IMDb of: "Solene, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

