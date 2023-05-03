Arsenal fans convinced that Xhaka took a subtle dig at Spurs in Sky Sports interview

Arsenal fans have spotted a detail in a recent Granit Xhaka interview, and they’re convinced it’s a subtle dig at their rivals Spurs.

Midfielder and former captain Xhaka gave an interview with Sky Sports after his side’s 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night (May 2).

He wore a tracksuit featuring the initials “TGB”, which led some fans to speculate online.

Normally, training tops feature the initials of players, which in this case would have been “GX” for Granit Xhaka.

However, after seeing the 30-year-old speak to Sky Sports host David Jones and pundits Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Vieira, some fans had a theory on what TGB could stand for.

Some suggested that it’s an acronym for “Tottenham get battered” – a song often sung by Arsenal fans about their north London rivals.

Fans were quick to share the detail on social media, with one writing: “Elite tier s***housery. I'm here for it.”

Another social media user wrote: “Saw this myself last night and was wondering but seriously, it can’t mean Tottenham Get Battered….can it?”

One more wrote: “Omg Tottenham get battered.”

However, despite all the speculation, there could be a much more obvious answer.

As people pointed out, it’s much more likely that the jacket was borrowed from Arsenal’s first-team performance nutritionist Tom Geeson-Brown.

Speaking during the interview, Xhaka said: “Mikel wants me to be in the box, to try and score and get assists. I think I’ve been in a good position to score today as well but Kepa [Arrizabalaga] did two amazing saves. This is part of my game now and I’ll try to do my best.

“I don’t want to lose the other part as well that I have because that’s what brought me here but I have to be a little bit more calm.”

