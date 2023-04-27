The title race took a dramatic turn on Wednesday night (April 26) after Arsenal were thrashed 4-1 at Manchester City, effectively ending their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy.

City went ahead early after Kevin De Bruyne latched onto a ball from Erling Haaland, with the midfielder slotting a finish past Aaron Ramsdale in the seventh minute.

A second from De Bruyne and goals from John Stones and Haaland made it four, with Rob Holding scoring a consolation for Arsenal late on.

The result moves City to within two points of Arsenal with two games in hand and it makes them firm favourites to reach their fifth title in six years.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright spoke about Arsenal’s performance on Match of the Day, saying that it was Gabriel Jesus’s lack of attacking movement that stopped his side hurting City.

"What is was, it was the only way you were going to get something off them [City],” he said about the forward, who previously played for City.

“You look where Jesus is [out on the left] and this is the only way Arsenal are going to get any sort of half chance. They did finally break through at one stage and then you look at that,” Wright added, pointing out that no Arsenal players were in the box.

"That is where you want your striker because you are not going to get too many opportunities where are you going to be able to break into City and do that. That was five minutes in, you have to take it to put them on the back foot."

As you’d expect, social media was fizzing with reaction after the game.

















































