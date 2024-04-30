Hilarious clip of dad telling his son the Arsenal score during his wedding goes viral

A dad has gone viral after being captured telling his son the Arsenal football score during his wedding.

For many people, the joy of supporting their football team is something that can’t be overlooked regardless of the other events happening in their lives.

Actress Anne Hathway recently caught the attention of Arsenal fans after celebrating a Leandro Trossard goal in a press interview and it seems she’s not the only fan who can’t avoid checking the scores during important moments.

On X/Twitter, a man named Matt shared a hilarious video from his wedding day. In the clip, he walked out of the venue hand in hand with his wife as people threw confetti over the newlyweds.

As they did, his father appeared to tap him on the back to happily tell him that Arsenal were currently 3-0 up against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

He captioned the clip: “Photographer sent us this from yesterday. My dad behind me ‘Matt! Matt! It’s 3-0, 3-0!!!’”

The video has been viewed over 2 million times and prompted Matt to share some extra details.

He confirmed that he and his wife are both Arsenal fans but they didn’t know at the time they booked their wedding that it was on the same day of the North London derby.

“I’ve never loved anything more than this. Football in its greatest form,” one person responded to the video.

Another said: “No matter who you support this is top.”

Someone else commented: “Football is the best isn’t it.”

One person said: “Really cute and overall a better man than me because I’m making sure that my wedding is not clashing with the Manchester Derby.”

Arsenal would eventually win the match 3-2 but had to hold on until the final whistle as Spurs mounted a spirited comeback in the second-half thanks to goals from Cristian Romero and Son Heung-Min.

