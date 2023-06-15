Baby Gronk: Everything you need to know about the viral football prodigy

There’s a new American football superstar with hundreds of thousands of followers and a host of celebrity pals.

His name is Madden San Miguel, but everyone knows him as 'Baby Gronk', and the really remarkable thing is that he’s only 10 years old.

He’s gaining a reputation as one of the most impressive youth football players around and he’s been pictured with the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Olivia Dunne and Shaquille O'Neal.

But who is he? This is everything you need to know about Baby Gronk.





His name is inspired by NFL star Rob Gronkowski, who played tight end for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his retirement in 2021.



His fans are regularly treated to videos of him training and playing football, putting in impressive appearances for a player so young. He’s also already visited close to 20 college football programs.

Things stepped up a gear for the sporting prodigy in March when he posed for a picture with gymnast and influencer Dunne.





@theqbplug Baby Gronk is TAKING OVER the Sports World 🤯









His dad, Jake San Miguel, spoke to The Athletic and said that his aim – aside from getting him to the NFL – was to grow his son’s profile so that he could set him up for life by making him a millionaire by the time he leaves high school.

“I don’t think my son is a God or better than all these other kids out there. His goal is to go to the NFL. But the NFL is rare,” he said.

“So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account.”





@theqbplug This 10-Year-Old is RICHER than you!









“That way he can live a good life without struggle or worry. It’s the insurance behind sports. You don’t have to go pro anymore. Like Livvy Dunne, she’s set for life already because of the internet.”

How has Baby Gronk managed to be pictured with so many high-profile celebs and influencers? Well, it turns out his dad is a marketing man with plenty of contacts.

"I do marketing," the dad said. "On that end, I can't give too much because I wouldn't want to give away what I do. It's a brand. It's a movement. I do all of that. I manage everything.













"I know a lot of people. I have friends who played in the NFL. I have friends who coach in the Power 5. Former teammates from my high school team. I know people who run social medias for a lot companies."

Some have raised concerns about the way Baby Gronk’s dad has been handling the new found fame.

One video shows the 10-year-old appearing on the Bring The Juice Podcast, with his dad stopping the interview in order to feed answers to his son.

Sam Miguel Jr. was asked whether he’d take social media star Dunne to prom, and he was prompted by his dad: 'You gotta say "I already DM'd her, and asked her, and she said yes."'



The social media charge is clearly being led by San Miguel Sr. Golf influencer Paige Spirinac has also called him out after he DM’d her, clearly feeling that a collab wouldn’t fit with her brand.

“Are u ever in Dallas Tx?” the first message she received read.



The second said: “We gotta collab.”

ESPN Sportscenter anchor Ashley Brewer also revealed that San Miguel had been in touch to ask the broadcaster to do a story on Baby Gronk.

