Barcelona player praised for reaction to fan's autograph request

Barcelona player Ingrid Engen has been praised for the way she dealt with a fan who threw a shirt at her while asking for an autograph.

Engen was going over to members of the crowd when she had a jersey hurled at her face.

The Norwegian international was greeting fans after Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Valencia when the incident occurred.

As she walked off the pitch and towards the crowd to sign autographs, one person threw a shirt and hit Engen square in the face.

The 24-year-old gave the fan, who is out of frame in the viral clip, a dirty look before throwing the shirt back to them.

Engen was praised online for refusing to sign the jersey, with others also criticising “entitled” fans who expect too much from players.

A Twitter user posted the clip and wrote: "Might be an unpopular opinion but I’m so relieved she threw it back without signing it. Some fans are becoming so rude and entitled, that kind of behaviour can’t be rewarded."

Another replied: “Well said, good on Ingrid Engen. It's clear now that some are sadly viewing games as mainly meet-and-greets they are entitled to, not elite-level sports matches to enjoy. Sad because those fans ruin it for others who are better behaved."

One more added: “People need to realise that you go to the game to watch the game, not to get stuff signed and take pictures, that’s just ur you’re lucky [sic].”

Engen signed for Barcelona in 2021 from German side Wolfsburg and she has 56 caps for the Norwegian national side.

