Ryan Reynolds pays heartfelt tribute to Ben Foster: "I love this guy"

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds has paid a touching tribute to the club's goalkeeper Ben Foster who has announced his immediate retirement following a difficult start to the season.

The 40-year-old shot-stopper came out of retirement for the Welsh side last season to help them earn promotion back to the football league and made some crucial saves in team's National League winning campaign.

However, life in League Two has not been easy for Wrexham or Foster as the team has won just once and already conceded 13 goals. A tipping point proved to be on Saturday when Wrexham were down 4-1 at half-time to visiting Swindon Town, eventually drawing the game 5-5.

After speaking with manager Phil Parkinson, Foster agreed that it was time to hang his boots up for a second time. In a statement released on the club's website Foster said: "The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire.

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the Club, and making the decision now gives the Club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes.

“Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Reynolds, who appeared to have a blossoming friendship with Foster, said on X/Twitter: He built memories I’ll never let go of for as long as I live. I love this guy. Thank you for everything, Ben."





Parkinson also added to the tributes: "Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

“It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision.

“I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.

“Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the Club.”

This was Foster's second spell at Wrexham having spent time on loan there from Stoke City in 2005. Foster played more than 500 games in his career at clubs like Manchester United, Watford, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Wrexham's next game sees them face Barrow in the hope that they can start to climb the League Two ladder where they currently sit in 15th position.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.