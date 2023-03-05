Arsenal fans think they've spotted the reason behind cheeky Ben White celebration

Arsenal fans were sent into delirium on Saturday after their team staged an epic comeback against Bournemouth to move one step closer to winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners were losing after just 9 seconds when Bournemouth's Danish midfielder Philip Billing finished off a smart move from kick-off to score the second-fastest goal in Premier League history. The Cherries then doubled their lead just before the hour mark when Marcos Senesi nodded home from a corner.

Things were looking bleak for Mikel Arteta's men but some inspired substitutions changed the tide of the game. Firstly, the returning Thomas Partey got one back after prodding home at the far post. Two substitutes then combined as Ben White's strike just about crossed the line following a cross from Reiss Nelson.

The comeback was complete in sensational fashing by Nelson who scored a screamer from the edge of the box, in the final seconds of the game to secure a famous win for Arsenal and send them back to five points clear at the top of the table.

It was pure pandemonium inside the Emirates after the third goal went in, with the rest of the squad and coaching staff running onto the pitch to celebrate. Amongst the chaos, fans spotted White cheekily celebrating right in front of Bournemouth's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.

While the England international's celebrations didn't go unnoticed fans think they spotted why White was so keen to celebrate in front of Neto.

Although Neto had been accused of time wasting, other fans thought they saw the former Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona shot-stopper appear to club White on the back of the neck after an earlier corner was swung in, which may have gone to VAR if spotted.

Arsenal had numerous appeals throughout the match go against them, such as several handball calls be turned away by the referee and by VAR.

Whether this was the reason or not is beside the point and Arsenal fans are unlikely to care given the circumstances of the win. The team will look to continue their good form next Sunday away at Fulham, with a trip to Sporting Lisbon in a Europa League clash in between.

