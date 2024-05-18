Borussia Dortmund weighs in on who won Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud

Borussia Dortmund has weighed in on who it thinks won the feud between rap stars Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

The pair have been at the centre of an escalating clash after they kept calling one another out in different tracks.

And the Bundesliga club has had its say on who it thinks has won the argument.

Dortmund's English X / Twitter account simply posted "Kendrick won".

That accompanied an advert for their upcoming clash at Signal Iduna Park against Darmstadt in their final Bundesliga match of the season on May 18, showing a take on Lamar's Good Kid M.A.A.D City album artwork with a big yellow car shown outside Dortmund's home stadium.

That's before the club plays Spanish champions Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.

While there has been underlying beef between Kendrick and Drake for years, it was taken to the next level through a surprise cameo from Kendrick on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That in which he dissed J Cole and Drake in March.

Kendrick is regarded as one of the 'big three' alongside Drake and J Cole but took aim at them both, saying he was the best of them all and called them out - J Cole has previously worked with Drake and they're understood to be close.

In response, J Cole dropped a surprise mixtape called Might Delete Later with the final track '7 Minute Drill' taking a reluctant aim at Kendrick, saying "if he wasn't dissin, then we wouldn't be discussin' him".

Drake hit back at Kendrick too on tracks 'Push Ups (Drop And Give Me 50)' and 'Taylor Made Freestyle', across which he says to Kendrick "pipsqueak, pipe down, you ain't in no big three".

Kanye 'Ye' West dropped a remix of 'Like That' where he sided with Kendrick, saying "yo Dot I got you" before agreeing there is no "big three" and that he himself has been discounted before taking aim at Drake and J Cole himself.

Kendrick then dropped 'Euphoria' which accuses Drake of using ghostwriters, references accusations of misogyny against him and just flat out says that he dislikes pretty much everything about him.

Before Drake could even release an official diss track in response, Lamar shared a second song targeting his rival - titled '6:16 in LA', a parody of tracks by the Canadian such as '8am in Charlotte' and '5am in Toronto' - in which he brands Drake a "fake bully" and claims "everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve" his insults.

Drake responded with 'Family Matters', a seven-minute track in which he alleges Lamar "called the Tupac estate and begged ‘em to sue me and get ['Taylor Made Freestyle'] down and accuses him of domestic abuse.

Lamar's third diss track came just minutes after that. 'Meet the Grahams' saw Lamar allege Drake has a secret daughter and is addicted to drugs, sex and gambling.

He then dropped a fourth diss track - the third in 36 hours - titled 'Not Like Us' where he called out Drake out for his alleged preference for younger women and even branded him a "certified paedophile".

"Certified lover boy, certified paedophiles… Why he trollin' like a b****? Ain't you tired? / Tryna strike a cord and it's probably A-Minor," said Lemar.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking