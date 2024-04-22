Kanye West takes side in fiery Kendrick Lamar, J Cole and Drake drama

Kanye 'Ye' West has dropped a remix of Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That which features a surprise cameo from Kendrick Lamar who disses J Cole and Drake in his appearance - and Ye has picked a side.

In March, Future and Metro Boomin' dropped the album We Don't Trust Youwith Like That on.

Kendrick is regarded as one of the 'big three' alongside Drake and J Cole but took aim at them both, saying he was the best of them all and called them out - Kendrick has had beef with Drake in the past but seems to have escalated it with J Cole, who has previously worked with Drake.

In response, J Cole dropped a surprise mixtape called Might Delete Later with the final track 7 Minute Drilltaking a reluctant aim at Kendrick, saying 'if he wasn't dissin, then we wouldn't be discussin' him'.

Drake recently hit back at Kendrick too on tracks Push Ups (Drop And Give Me 50) and Taylor Made Freestyle, across which he says to Kendrick 'pipsqueak, pipe down, you ain't in no big three'.

While it seems Kendrick has no interest in responding, Ye has now waded in with a remix of Like That.

A teaser of the remix was played on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast and the track itself is now up in full on YouTube and on Ye's site.

One of the opening lines is 'yo Dot I got you'; K.Dot is an early stage name for Kendrick.

Ye agrees with Kendrick there is no 'big three' and that he himself has been discounted - 'you see they try to count me out, I like that, we just hit a number one, we right back'.

That's in reference to his recent US number one Carnival with Ty Dollar $ign, Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

Ye also seems to criticise Drake's record deal with Universal Music, suggesting he's sold the rights to his music for money, which he refers to as 'little bag'.

'Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n****s,' he continues.

Ye then brings J Cole into it.

'Y'all so outta sight, outta mind, I can't even think of a Drake line, play J Cole get the p***y dry, play that s**t back 130 times.'

Justin describes it as 'some real Avengers s**t, when Ye comes on some s**t, it's up, it's really up now'.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.