What does 'crodie' mean and why is it in Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track?

The word 'crodie' has been used by Kendrick Lamar in his latest diss track about Drake as part of their escalating feud - but what does it actually mean?

The latest chapter in the saga sees Kendrick firing back in 'Euphoria,' which dropped on April 30.

Kendrick accusses Drake of using ghostwriters, references accusations of misogyny against him and just flat out says that he dislikes pretty much everything about him.

One term that's used a number of successive times towards the end of the track is 'crodie'.

'Crodie' is a version of the word 'brodie', which is Toronto-based slang for the term 'brother' or 'bro' as a friend; Drake is from Toronto.

But 'crodie' is used by Crips instead, which is an alliance of street gangs based across Southern California; Kendrick is from Compton.

While there has been underlying beef between Kendrick and Drake for years, it was taken to the next level through a surprise cameo from Kendrick on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That in which he dissed J Cole and Drake in March.

Kendrick is regarded as one of the 'big three' alongside Drake and J Cole but took aim at them both, saying he was the best of them all and called them out - J Cole has previously worked with Drake and they're understood to be close.

In response, J Cole dropped a surprise mixtape called Might Delete Later with the final track 7 Minute Drilltaking a reluctant aim at Kendrick, saying 'if he wasn't dissin, then we wouldn't be discussin' him'.

Drake hit back at Kendrick too on tracks Push Ups (Drop And Give Me 50) and Taylor Made Freestyle, across which he says to Kendrick 'pipsqueak, pipe down, you ain't in no big three'.

Kanye 'Ye' West dropped a remix of Like Thatwhere he sided with Kendrick, saying 'yo Dot I got you' before agreeing there is no 'big three' and that he himself has been discounted before taking aim at Drake and J Cole himself.

