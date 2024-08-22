Discover the world of breaking as Red Bull BC One Cypher UK Championships comes to London

Breaking recently gained exposure and earned new fans from the Paris Olympics, and now you can watch the world's premier breaking competition in London as Red Bull BC One is proud to announce the return of its UK cypher edition.

The global one-on-one competition is set to host its UK championship on Saturday 21st – Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Twenty years on from the very first Red Bull BC One Final, the country’s Top 16 B-Boy and Top 8 B-Girl will do battle in a quest to qualify for the World Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

To celebrate its return, Red Bull has teamed up with celebrated UK grime MC and record producer Novelist to record an exclusive music video and track in an ode to the legendary competition.

Building on its recent mainstream coverage, Red Bull BC One Cypher UK 2024, in partnership with Nikon and Reebok, will provide guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of breaking and the much-loved competition format, alongside live performances from celebrated UK hip-hop artists and dancers.

This year’s event will be hosted by BBC Radio 1XTRA presenter Fee Mak and legendary B-Boy Swifty, with B-Girl and Red Bull BC One World Final judge Roxy leading the event’s judging panel. Among the competitors will be 2023 champion B-Boy Sheku, who will be returning to defend his title.

The action will kick off on September 21 at Leake Street Arches, where breakers from all over the country will battle it out to reach the top 12 (8 B-Boys, 4 B-Girls).

Afterwards, there is an exclusive afterparty at On Prem Venue Aures featuring Breakdown The House, the dance battle that mixes two styles: house dance and breaking.



Then on September 22, the spotlight shifts to The Brewery, a venue steeped in history, for the main event – the Red Bull BC One UK Finals. Here, the top 12 will battle 12 invited wildcards breakers in a quest to be crowned the UK B-Girl and B-Boy champions.

The competition winners will then proudly represent the UK at the prestigious Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final, set to take place on December 7, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

You can watch Novelist’s Red Bull BC One music video here.

Tickets for the 2024 Red Bull BC One Cypher UK Championship will cost £8.

To purchase tickets, visit the Red Bull BC One website.

