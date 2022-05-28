The Champions League Final has been delayed by 30 minutes as thousands of Liverpool fans have struggled to get into the Stade de France stadium in Paris, but there was still a Camila Cabello concert...

Some fans have reported that it has taken them more than two hours to enter the stadium, with the organisation and security being strongly criticised for the problems that have occurred outside the venue in the French capital. A lack of organisation meant there were shambolic scenes outside the Stade de France.

Long queues formed and the Liverpool end was noticeably patchy less than half an hour before kick-off as supporters struggled to get in. A few ticketless fans were seen trying to gain access to the Stade de France, despite a permanent fence being in place around the perimeter.

Huge queues of Liverpool fans have formed outside the Stade de France in Paris ahead of the Champions League final. Long queues began to form due to delays in searches at the gates, with many supporters likely to miss kick-off.

A message from UEFA which was displayed in the stadium read: "Due to the late arrival of fans at the stadium, the match has been delayed.

However, journalists and pundits in the stadium, as well as fans outside, claimed that this was a false representation of what was actually happening outside, where there have been reports of pepper spray and tear gas outside.





















As kick-off finally approached those in the stadium were treated to a short concert by the Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello as part of the opening ceremony, which considering the circumstances left people bemused.





























Additional reporting from PA.

