The Champions League Final has been delayed by 30 minutes as thousands of Liverpool fans have struggled to get into the Stade de France stadium in Paris, but there was still a Camila Cabello concert...
Some fans have reported that it has taken them more than two hours to enter the stadium, with the organisation and security being strongly criticised for the problems that have occurred outside the venue in the French capital. A lack of organisation meant there were shambolic scenes outside the Stade de France.
Long queues formed and the Liverpool end was noticeably patchy less than half an hour before kick-off as supporters struggled to get in. A few ticketless fans were seen trying to gain access to the Stade de France, despite a permanent fence being in place around the perimeter.
Huge queues of Liverpool fans have formed outside the Stade de France in Paris ahead of the Champions League final. Long queues began to form due to delays in searches at the gates, with many supporters likely to miss kick-off.
A message from UEFA which was displayed in the stadium read: "Due to the late arrival of fans at the stadium, the match has been delayed.
However, journalists and pundits in the stadium, as well as fans outside, claimed that this was a false representation of what was actually happening outside, where there have been reports of pepper spray and tear gas outside.
\u201cUEFA, always spinning, blaming delays on \u201clate arrival of fans\u201d. Listen to the reporters, fans and eyewitnesses outside of the stadium. When you do that, it is clear fans did not arrive late, and the truth matters.\u201d— Adam Crafton (@Adam Crafton) 1653763852
\u201cThey can absolutely fuck off with this. I've been between the train station and tthis ground since about 1815, held four times without explanation or seemingly reason and gates have been closed.\u201d— Neil Atkinson (@Neil Atkinson) 1653764072
\u201cClosed gate for no reason. No explanation from stewards. Can\u2019t get in at any other gates. \n\nEuropean cup final, with tickets costing up to \u00a3550.\u201d— The Anfield Wrap (@The Anfield Wrap) 1653763788
\u201cI\u2019m not sure it\u2019s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1653764987
\u201cIt is a ludicrous a global mega-event like this is so badly organised in 2022 that it is delayed.\u201d— Miguel Delaney (@Miguel Delaney) 1653765488
\u201cFans furious outside the Stade de France over hours of queues and crushes with the area struggling to cope with #UCLfinal\u201d— Rob Harris (@Rob Harris) 1653762545
As kick-off finally approached those in the stadium were treated to a short concert by the Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello as part of the opening ceremony, which considering the circumstances left people bemused.
\u201cFire cannons on the inside, pepper spray outside. Showpiece.\u201d— Duncan Alexander (@Duncan Alexander) 1653766221
\u201cThis is about as welcome as a game of 5-a-side would be before a Camila Cabello gig.\u201d— Richard Osman (@Richard Osman) 1653766027
\u201cWhy is this happening. It has absolutely nothing to do with the event or the football.\n\nLike having Messi do some keep-ups before Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera.\u201d— Miguel Delaney (@Miguel Delaney) 1653766047
\u201cAnything more UEFA than playing Camila Cabello while fans are being pepper sprayed?\u201d— Leanne Prescott (@Leanne Prescott) 1653766028
\u201cCamila Cabello singing and dancing while fans are tear gassed outside the stadium is peak football\u201d— Martino (@Martino) 1653766087
\u201cCamila Cabello while French police tear gas people outside the stadium\u201d— Sumeet (@Sumeet) 1653765957
Additional reporting from PA.
