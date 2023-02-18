OnlyFans star suffers horrific injury just seconds into bare knuckle fight

OnlyFans star and bare-knuckle fighter Charisa Sigala suffered a gruesome injury just moments into a fight on Friday night, which brought the contest to an abrupt conclusion despite her attempting to carry on.

Sigala who competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was challenging Jayme Hinshaw at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 which took place at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

However, Sigala struggled in the early moments of the fight and caught an overhand right from Hinshaw that sent her crashing to the canvas, which appears to be what caused the injury to the 38-year-old.

The weight of Sigala combined with the fall looks to have either caused a break to her leg or ankle. Amazingly Sigala tried to carry on and even attempted to stand back up but it was obvious that she couldn't continue.

Warning: Some may find the footage below distressing.

Despite the loss, fans were full of praise for Sigala's attempts to soldier on. One viewer said: "Charisa Sigala is a badass! Broke her ankle and tried to snap it back in place and get back up and keep scrapping! I’ve never seen a fighter do anything like this."

Another said: "OMG! look how she just realigns her ankle! That’s insane."

A third added: "Charisa Sigala broke the hell out of her leg. She literally twisted her foot back into place and tried to stand up before waving herself off. That's pretty badass."

Sigala began her combat sports career in 2015 quickly amassing a 4-0 record in MMA but transferred to bare-knuckle fighting after losing back-to-back fights. She began fighting for BKFC in 2021 and currently has a 1-3-1 record.

