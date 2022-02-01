If you're looking to go to the Super Bowl you should probably start selling all your valuable belongings because even the cheapest tickets are very expensive.

This year's Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. As fans prepare to cheer on their favorite team many noticed Super Bowl tickets through their official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, were outrageously expensive.

Twitter user Marvin L. James II posted a screenshot of Ticketmaster's ticket price based on seating saying, "So sad the Super Bowl experience is no longer an option for fans as much anymore."

The screenshot shows the cheapest ticket at $4830 but on Ticketmaster's website, the cheapest ticket is now a resale ticket for $5424.

Sports fans joined the conversation expressing their disappointment in the costly tickets. Between the actual ticket cost, transportation, food, and more going to the Super Bowl is an expensive feat.



This year's Super Bowl tickets seem to be the most expensive in history. Part of that reason is the location of SoFi stadium - Los Angeles is an expensive city and its proximity to it drives up the price. Another factor is Covid. Last year's game was limited capacity making this year's event more sought-after.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.