Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter and fans are working themselves up into a frenzy trying to work out who his successor will be.

The club began an “exhaustive search” for a new manager after Potter was let go less than seven months into the job on Sunday night (April 2).

The news came after Potter’s side lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

He’s the second manager to be sacked under the ownership of co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali after Thomas Tuchel, and now they will begin looking for a successor.

As things stand, the bookies’ favourite to take over is Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann most recently took charge of Bayern Munich, and led them to the Bundesliga title after joining in 2021. He was recently sacked and replaced with former Chelsea boss Tuchel.

At the age of 35, he’s one of the most highly-regarded young managerial talents in football and both Chelsea and Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in bringing him to London.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be “open” to the role, and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi and Luis Enrique are among the other contenders.

However, it’s Nagelsman which is the most prominent name being linked with the blues – and fans are reacting in their thousands to the rumours.

Nagelsmann began his managerial career at 1899 Hoffenheim in 2016, when he was just 28. He became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history. He then moved to RB Leipzig in 2019, before getting the Bayern Munich job in 2021.



Meanwhile, Potter leaves the role as Chelsea manager after being recruited at the cost of £21m from Brighton earlier this season.

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this month. Potter’s assistant, Bruno Saltor, will now take interim charge of games until a new appointment is announced.

