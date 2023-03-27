Fans can't believe startling fact about Conte and Tuchel's handshake

Football fans have been left questioning 'what season is it?' following the departure of Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur manager and realising one of his most infamous moments during his time at the club came this season.

The Italian left the north London side on Sunday after just 16 months in charge following a disappointing campaign which culminated in an extraordinary rant following the side's 3-3 draw with Southampton on March 18th.

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini will remain in charge for the remainder of the season with former player Ryan Mason acting as an assistant coach.

In a statement, chairman Daniel Levy said: "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters."

Conte's record at Tottenham stands at 1.78 points per game having won 41 of the 76 games he was in charge for. Despite that being impressive lackluster displays in the Champions League and FA Cup will see Spurs go another season without a trophy.

Although there were few memorable moments during Conte's time at the club fans can at least look back fondly on the now explosive handshake between him and the then-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after an explosive game at Stamford Bridge back in August.

Given that both men have now lost their jobs and that there was an entire World Cup between then and now, fans have been left asking how this happened in the same season.













Time flies, aye?

Tottenham will now attempt to salvage something from the season in their remaining 10 games with Harry Kane looking to maintain his rich vein of form having become England's top goalscorer ever last week.

