Chelsea fans split as Jose Mourinho emerges as frontrunner for job

Chelsea fans are split in opinion after Jose Mourinho emerged as a frontrunner for the club's head coach or managerial vacancy.

According to Bet365, in a 35 minute spell on May 24, every single bet placed with the bookmaker for the new Chelsea manager was with Mourinho.

If Mourinho, now 61, was to join, it would be the Portuguese manager's third stint at the south-west London club.

He is the most successful manager in Chelsea's history, winning three league titles, one FA Cup and three league cups.

Bet365's Steve Freeth said: "From 10.15 until 10.50 this morning, every single bet we took on the next Chelsea manager was on Jose Mourinho, which goes against the grain of the reports of Chelsea wanting a young and dynamic manager.

"In that time his odds plummeted from 40/1 into 2/1 favourite."

At the time of writing, Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca is the favourite - he was previously Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

Mourinho's last job was with Roma, where he won the Europa Conference League in the 2021/22 season and reached the Europa League final the next campaign, losing on penalties.

He was sacked in January 2024 and has been out of work since.

Mourinho has also previously managed at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Porto, which is where he made his name winning the 2003/04 Champions League.

The prospect of Mourinho going back to Chelsea has sent shockwaves across social media and Chelsea fans are split on if they would want him back or not.

This cannot be true because Mourinho and Todd have different ideologies. Mourinho will beat the two owners up 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/a5aYaIb5zn

— NIK (@nikky_foster) May 24, 2024





I know a lot of the fanbase aren't in complete agreement in Mourinho 3.0, but right now i think its the best option https://t.co/vy8jYHGkaX

— Joe ⭐️⭐️ (@OnTheGreenIine) May 24, 2024





Mourinho will improve the mentality of all the players in the team. With a talented squad like Chelsea and a few of his own signings he would actually turn us around. Getting him will also bring the excitement back to the Bridge.

— Random Fan (@blueunbiasedcfc) May 24, 2024





Mourinho in 2024? I rebuke y'all.

Brooo.....these guys still live in 2014. Even the 2014/2015 league win was Hazard carry-job from January to season end. Series of 2:1s ,1:0s, etc. Everything went burst after that season. https://t.co/JwJJcDwBG3

— Tcheedeeairbairair (@chidexAC) May 24, 2024





You remember how Mourinho was crucified for finishing second & saying it was an achievement. Peeps are wilding.

— Cyrus Rogers (@cyrusjrogers) May 24, 2024





Mourinho style of play is outdated,we can't be parking the bus in 2024

— Enigma (@EnishineF55768) May 24, 2024









@todd_boehly please don’t do this. His football style doesn’t suit this squad. We need Roberto Dezerbi 1st then a Mourinho when these kids mature. Not now…. Omg this is gonna be a Disaster

— Morpheus_ZW (@Morpheus_ZW) May 24, 2024





Mourinho can’t win the premier league with his style of football this era. It’s as clear as daylight. No big club wants him and there’s a reason why

— suru|CFC 💙 🐉 $MON (@JEzeribe) May 24, 2024





Jose Mourinho will provide stability no question to @ChelseaFC . It’s a holistic approach and Jose would love nothing more than to knock Pep off his Pedestal.

— Paul Eire (@EirePaul) May 24, 2024





Jose Mourinho



Should have been appointed before Poch



He loves Chelsea and he will unite the support.



He’s a better manager than Lego head

Slott Ange Howe



26 trophies



Will take Palmer to another level @ChelseaFC @ebehdad @todd_boehly

JT & Super Frank working alongside🏆 pic.twitter.com/QNgGHzpUPD

— Chelseajoe ⭐️🏆⭐️🏆 (@joenazari) May 24, 2024





Jose Mourinho at Chelsea is interesting just to see how quickly him and Boehly might fall to pieces

— Benny and the Gesserits (@ChiTownSpurs) May 24, 2024





They went from “We need a young manager who can develop a young team while playing attacking football” to Mourinho. I don’t recognize my club again 🙆♂️ @ChelseaFC https://t.co/Gs2INCm8Vv

— kelly (@kellyoxty) May 24, 2024





I feel like a kid on Christmas Day hearing even the Mourinho links 😍😍

— Seb (@CFCSeb2) May 24, 2024





Jose Mourinho is the complete opposite of BlueCo’s messaging ever since Tuchel’s Sacking.



Young? Progressive? Dynamic? Fits into a structure?



It would completely scrap the supposed ‘long term plan’ the Chelsea board had in mind, I just can’t see it happening. #cfc

— Will Varney (@willvarney_) May 24, 2024





If mourinho comes, we will win the league 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/cW52iqTBFh

— Sophia 🦋 (@sofierisi) May 24, 2024

There is unrest among the club's fanbase with its ownership once again after the shock departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite winning the final five league games in a row, which resulted in a sixth-place Premier League finish with European football confirmed next season, Pochettino left by "mutual consent" with a number of players sharing messages of support for him on social media.

Fans didn't warm to the Argentinian initially after a mixed start to the season but saw progress towards the end of the campaign which also resulted in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool for the Blues.

A number of fans have been left battled by the latest decision from Chelsea's ownership - one fan in particular took his displeasure to a whole new level.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking