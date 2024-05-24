Sport
Chelsea fans split as Jose Mourinho emerges as frontrunner for job

Chelsea fans are split in opinion after Jose Mourinho emerged as a frontrunner for the club's head coach or managerial vacancy.

According to Bet365, in a 35 minute spell on May 24, every single bet placed with the bookmaker for the new Chelsea manager was with Mourinho.

If Mourinho, now 61, was to join, it would be the Portuguese manager's third stint at the south-west London club.

He is the most successful manager in Chelsea's history, winning three league titles, one FA Cup and three league cups.

Bet365's Steve Freeth said: "From 10.15 until 10.50 this morning, every single bet we took on the next Chelsea manager was on Jose Mourinho, which goes against the grain of the reports of Chelsea wanting a young and dynamic manager.

"In that time his odds plummeted from 40/1 into 2/1 favourite."

At the time of writing, Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca is the favourite - he was previously Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

Mourinho's last job was with Roma, where he won the Europa Conference League in the 2021/22 season and reached the Europa League final the next campaign, losing on penalties.

He was sacked in January 2024 and has been out of work since.

Mourinho has also previously managed at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Porto, which is where he made his name winning the 2003/04 Champions League.

The prospect of Mourinho going back to Chelsea has sent shockwaves across social media and Chelsea fans are split on if they would want him back or not.
















There is unrest among the club's fanbase with its ownership once again after the shock departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite winning the final five league games in a row, which resulted in a sixth-place Premier League finish with European football confirmed next season, Pochettino left by "mutual consent" with a number of players sharing messages of support for him on social media.

Fans didn't warm to the Argentinian initially after a mixed start to the season but saw progress towards the end of the campaign which also resulted in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool for the Blues.

A number of fans have been left battled by the latest decision from Chelsea's ownership - one fan in particular took his displeasure to a whole new level.

