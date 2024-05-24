Chelsea owner Todd Boehly told he hung club "out to dry" in fan's viral diss track

A Chelsea fan has posted a "Todd Boehly diss track" on TikTok and raps it while stood outside Stamford Bridge.

There seems to be unrest among the club's fanbase with its ownership once again after the shock departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite winning the final five league games in a row, which resulted in a sixth-place Premier League finish with European football confirmed next season, Pochettino left by "mutual consent" with a number of players sharing messages of support for him on social media.

Fans didn't warm to the Argentinian initially after a mixed start to the season but saw progress towards the end of the campaign which also resulted in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool for the Blues.

A number of fans have been left battled by the latest decision from Chelsea's ownership - one fan in particular, who posts as @casparthefriendlygross on TikTok, has taken his displeasure to a whole new level.

Caspar posted the diss track on the social media site, rapping over the beat used by Skepta in 'Nasty' which itself samples Wiley's (Eskiboy's) 'Morgue'.

@casparthefriendlygross Fuck Todd Boehly #UTC #fyp #chelsea #pochettino #disstrack #football #rap video by @Nell

In the rap, he says the "state of the club is making me sick" before blasting the owners for trying to make money by buying and selling young players.

Caspar says it's made the club "a pile of s**t".

"Aimlessly drifting, Poch was the anchor, now what's the answer?" he asks.

"Potter? You f****d him. Lampard? You f***d him. Poch was discussing growth and you stopped him. It's disgusting.

"Roman was forced to sell cause of Putin, that's the case? Then I'll give Todd war," he raps.

"Some people would die for the badge and you just hung us out to dry, next time you fly over to London know it's on site."

