Chelsea ridiculed after Michael Olise agrees new deal with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said Chelsea target Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with the Premier League club.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea had agreed to pay the France Under-21 winger’s £35million release clause, but it appears he has now committed his future to the Eagles.

Parish tweeted on Thursday: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce @m.olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace and this afternoon signed a new four-year deal with the club.”

Olise has been linked with a big money move to Palace's London rivals, a club that the French youth international had spent a prolonged spell at during the early days of his career before moving onto Manchester City and then Reading, where he finally broke into the first team.

This will be considered a blow to the Blues who were looking to add Olise to their summer spending spree bringing in the likes or Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, to name but a few, for lucrative fees. However, the Palace losing club legend Wilfred Zaha to Turkish giants Galatasaray this window the Eagles have been forced to consolidate their attacking options.

The news has been greeted with delirium amongst football fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter/X to poke fun at Chelsea.









































Safe to say that Chelsea fans weren't exactly ecstatic at the news either.

















Given this boost Palace will look to build upon their opening weekend win over Sheffield United but face tough opposition in the form of Arsenal. Chelsea on the other hand will be hoping they. can pick up three points away at West Ham having drawn with Liverpool last Sunday.

