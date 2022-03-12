Chelsea fans are flooding Three UK with negative reviews after the company pulled its sponsorship deal with the Premier League club following the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues' Russian owner was sanctioned by the UK government earlier this week due to him being "associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom Abramovich has had a close relationship for decades."

The sanctions have frozen the 55-year-old from all of his assets effectively reducing Chelsea, the reigning European champions, to working on a shoestring budget. After the sanctions were announced Three UK revealed that it would be removing its logo from the Chelsea kit and the club's West London stadium, Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans, who have come under fire for continuing to chant Abramovich's name at games are apparently not taking Three's move very well either and have been flooding the company's Trustpilot page with negative reviews.

In the past 24 hours, numerous one-star reviews have been posted on the profile with some comparing them to "rats" and "snakes."

One user wrote: "Worst possible service. I was only using them cause of the ties to Chelsea, but the service itself is genuinely the WORST of all the mobile services that I have used so far. Time to switch."

Another added: "Terrible service, had a contract for unlimited internet which I never missed a bill for but had THE WORST internet service ever. I had to reset my internet multiple times a day and it would sometimes just stop working in the middle of me using it. Not had any such problems since I left."

At the time of writing, Trustpilot has been forced to "temporarily suspend" reviews on the page due to the amount that were being posted on there by disgruntled Chelsea fans.

In a statement, Trustpilot said: Three’s profile page on Trustpilot has been temporarily suspended following an increase in reviews related to recent media attention.”

“Although we understand you want to voice your opinion about things in the news and issues trending on social media, Trustpilot is a place for feedback based on genuine buying and service experiences.

“The page will be reinstated in the near future, and any reviews that do not relate to a genuine experience will be removed.”

Elsewhere, a Chelsea fan filmed himself smashing up his own Three WiFi box because of the sponsorship deal being suspended.

Abramovich, who brought Chelsea in 2003 and helped establish the club as one of the top sides in Europe, has denied having any close association with Vladimir Putin. The Premier League has since disqualified Abramovich as the owner of Chelsea.

