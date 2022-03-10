The football world has been reacting after Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was hit by sanctions from the UK government.

It comes as part of the clampdown on Russian assets following the invasion of Ukraine. Chelsea has been frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club.

It’s uncertain times for the club though, although no match tickets or club merchandise can be sold.

The proposed sale of the club is also now barred although the government could give special dispensation to a deal if Abramovich doesn’t profit from it financially.

As things stand, Chelsea are banned from selling any merchandise in its club shop too.

The UK government said that Mr Abramovich “has had a close relationship [with Putin] for decades” and had obtained “financial benefit or other material benefit” from the Russian president and government – something the Chelsea owner previously denied.

British culture secretary Nadine Dorries said during the Abramovic announcement: “Today the government has announced further sanctions against persons linked to the Russian Government.

“This list includes Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club.

“Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account. Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelse and its fans. We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.”

