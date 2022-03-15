It’s the biggest week of the year for horse racing fans, with the Cheltenham Festival beginning in style today.

The most exciting, and often wallet-busting, few days in the calendar has officially begun as punters all across the world settle in for a week of thrills.

People are making up for lost time, too. A whopping 250,000 fans expected to descend on the event across the week after last year's festival was held behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions.

With seven races each day, starting daily at 1:30pm and ending at 5:30pm, there’s an awful lot for them to look forward to.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If you can’t be there in person, you can watch the action on ITV1 with live coverage of the first five races of each day.

The biggest week in racing starts today Getty Images

As ever, there’ll be plenty of ecstasy and agony this year as punters look to back the winners across the week – and social media is already beside itself with excitement.

These are some of the best memes so far as Cheltenham Festival kicks off.

























































The 2022 Cheltenham Festival starts today and ends on Friday, 18 March 2022.



Ruby Walsh Trophy winner Rachael Blackmore is expected to be a headline act once more this year after racking up six victories in 2021, including the Champion Hurdle.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.