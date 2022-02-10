Viewers tuning into the BBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics enjoyed one of the best accidental Alan Partridge moments yet, after Clare Balding appeared to morph into the character live on air.

The presenter resembled North Norfolk’s finest broadcaster during one particularly cringeworthy moment, while covering the Beijing games – and we can’t stop watching.

The 51-year-old was introducing a segment on the ski jump, when she was invited to imagine she was taking part in the event herself.

“Clare, close your eyes, you’re going out the start,” she was told, imagining what it would be like to compete in a tense event, with all the eyes of the sporting world focused on her.

Playing along, Clare grimaced and play-acted her way through the description, making for pretty hilarious viewing.

“It’s [a] 68 degree gradient,” her co-host continued. “You’re [going] 70 mph, you’re going off blind gates, you’re jumping 38 metres and now you’re on the flat gliding out to Olympic glory!”

It was like something straight off the set of BBC comedy The Day Today, which introduced sports reporter Alan to our screens for the first time in the mid-90s.

Team GB's performances at the Winter Olympics might not have exactly thrilled viewers so far, but after this we’ll certainly be tuning in for more.

It’s the latest in a long line of accidental Partridge moments which have delighted social media users over recent times – not least Professor Jonathan Van-Tam who amused people with his cringeworthy lecture introduction on BBC Four back in December.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer is one of the most respected medical professionals in the country and took part in many of the government’s daily briefings, but he couldn’t resist showing a less serious side during the Royal Institution Christmas Lectures.

