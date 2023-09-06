Chris Jericho comments on CM Punk's AEW departure: "What a way to go out"

Chris Jericho has addressed the departure of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling after the wrestler was fired earlier this week following a series of altercations.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, was fired from AEW by the promotion's co-founder Tony Khan following a confrontation with Jack Perry at Wembley Stadium during the record-breaking All In show on August 27th.

Punk was also said to have 'lunged' at Khan following the incident which resulted in several monitors falling over. In a statement following Punk's firing, Khan said that he had never previously "feared for his life" at a wrestling show until that moment.

The departure of the former world champion has cast an air of speculation and controversy around Punk, who still managed to open the show at Wembley with Samoa Joe in a widely praised match.

Chris Jericho, one of AEW's other top names revealed that he spoke to Punk on the day to ask him about a spot in his match which ended in a joke about Punk's finishing move, the Go To Sleep (GTS), as reported by F4WOnline.

Speaking on his Talk is Jericho podcast, the 52-year-old said: "I don't want to dwell on this or talk about it but I should address it. Of course, CM Punk no longer with AEW, and Wembley was his last match, what a way to go out.

"I did talk to him briefly. I was going to do a Frankensteiner off the top and I know that he does that sometimes so I was just curious if he was doing it. I went and talked to him for a bit and asked him if he was doing it, he wasn't. Then I told him I was going to do the GTS with a straight face and I think for a second he thought that I was going to and I was joking, of course."

Jericho continued by saying that it was a sad moment for the fledgling company but continued to praise Punk. "I did see him that day and once again, it's a regretful moment what happened but Tony Khan made his decision," Jericho added. "Like I said, CM Punk was a big part of AEW for the time he was here and if you're going to go out, he went out on top, for sure."

Punk leaving AEW has sparked rumours that he could be returning to WWE, a promotion he left in 2014, also under controversial circumstances. However, resurfaced footage from Seth Rollins would suggest that not everyone in the WWE locker room would be too keen to see him return.

After his match at Wembley, Punk also appeared to mouth the words 'goodbye' suggesting that he knew at that point his time in AEW was up.

