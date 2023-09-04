CM Punk appears to say 'goodbye' to fans in final AEW match

Professional wrestler, Phil Brooks aka CM Punk, appeared to say the word 'goodbye' in his final match for All Elite Wrestling prior to him getting fired less than a week later.

44-year-old Punk had his contract with All Elite Wrestling terminated on Saturday following an investigation into a series of backstage incidents involving the star at the company's All In event held in Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

Before his 'Real World Championship' match with Samoa Joe, which opened the show, Punk reportedly got into a physical confrontation with Jack Perry and was also said to have 'lunged' at AEW owner Tony Khan resulting in several monitors falling over.

Despite this, Punk was said to have been calmed down by Samoa Joe and their planned match still went ahead with Punk prevailing. In his post-match celebrations, Punk signalled to the record-breaking 81,000 crowd in attendance with some fans believing that he said 'goodbye' in that moment to his supporters.









However, some have speculated that the words might have been a small tribute to legendary wrestler Terry Funk who passed away that week.









In a statement released on Saturday, Khan announced that Punk had been released from his contracts adding that he himself felt threatened by what happened at Wembley.

'I've been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years. I've been producing them on this network for nearly four years,' Khan said.

'Never, in all that time, have I ever felt, until last Sunday, that my security, my safety, my life, was in danger at a wrestling show."

CM Punk is yet to comment on the incident or his contract termination.

