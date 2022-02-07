A defensive lineman for UCF doubled up as Patrick Mahomes' lookalike at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas – and fans "lost it."

Attention soon turned to 26-year-old Trace O'Hara – who fans mistakenly assumed to be the Kansas City quarterback.

In the viral TikTok clip that racked almost 100,000 views in 24 hours, his brother, Tyler (@tylero_8), said: "The crowd thought my brother was Patrick Mahomes."

The crowd erupted into cheers when O'Hara walked onto the field, as his brother can be heard laughing hysterically. The official UCF football Twitter account later confirmed it was O'Hara, tweeting: "That'd be our guy @Traceof_Spades" with two laughing emojis.



The prank was all in good spirits after the real Mahomes and Travis Kelce took a picture with O'Hara at the practice.

The platform found the viral prank hysterical, with one fellow user highlighting the striking resemblance between the two: "I don't know what you're talking about. That is Patrick Mahomes."



Another who was at the match said everyone was "losing it."

"Nah, I was in the section that was right by where you walked out of everybody was losing it", they said.

Another user found the ordeal hilarious, saying: "I can't breathe. THIS IS SO GOOD!"

"The fact he got a picture makes it better," one added, while another TikTok user joked: "Patrick Mahomes from DHGate."

Mahomes already has taken responsibility for the Kansas City Chiefs throwing away an 18-point lead in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes told ESPN's Lisa Salters at the Pro Bowl: "I'm still not over it,

"I don't think I'll be over it until we're playing in another Super Bowl. So I'll have to use that as motivation going forward."





