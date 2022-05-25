A local Sunday League team lived the dream of every football fan recently after lifting a trophy and taking an open-top bus parade to celebrate – only, they were going around completely empty streets.

College Wanderers FC organised the event after winning the EC Surfacing Ltd Scunthorpe & District Football League Division One title.

It was the highlight of an incredible season after winning two other trophies and having won 25 out of their 29 matches.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In what sounds like an absolutely smashing day out, they were picked up from the The Talbot Inn pub in Scunthorpe before being driven around the town.

Twitter/@will_stanser

The team is made up of teachers, labourers and car salesmen were filmed enjoying their trip by the locals before stopping off at the pub.

The players all paid £40 each to hire the bus, and enjoyed the ‘funniest two hours' of their life as a result.

Fair play lads.

Twitter/@AidanKilminster

The player-manager, Craig Hunsley, told The Sun: “One of the lads suggested we do it for a laugh if we won the treble.



“I thought we'd all feel a bit silly but it was among the funniest two hours of my life. We had cars following us, beeping their horns and people coming out of shops waving and cheering. It was magic.”

Peter Crouch was one of the many people online to react to the news, replying to a video of the team bus out on the street with the comment: “Spectacular!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.