The Commonwealth Games kicked off on Thursday with British diver Tom Daley making a powerful statement about LGBTQ+ rights in Commonwealth countries.

He used his entrance to the opening ceremony to point out that in 35 Commonwealth countries being part of the LGBTQ+ community is illegal.

“I’ve experienced homophobia all my life, competing in countries where it’s illegal to be me and where I don’t feel safe to leave the venue I’m competing in,” Daley told the BBC earlier in the day.

The games are returning to UK this year in Birmingham, England. The last time the games were hosted in the UK was 2014.

Several notable Commonwealth figures like Malala Yousafzai, Prince Charles, Sir Lenny Henry, and more showed up to welcome athletes from 72 countries competing in the nearly two-week-long games.



And this year's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony were promised to be as incredible as the 2012 London Olympic Games and they did not disappoint.

Fire, dance battles, giant puppets, and more captivated viewers as the opening ceremonies told the story of Birmingham while paying homage to other Commonwealth countries.

With so much going on it may have been difficult for people to catch some of the stranger moments within the ceremony. So here are some other memorable moments from the opening ceremony.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall drive into the ceremony

The Prince and Duchess decided to make their entrance into the opening ceremony known driving into middle of the arena in his Aston Martin notoriously run on cheese and wine.

Terrifying Puppets

Several puppets in the likeness of English legends like Edward Elgar, Samuel Johnson, and William Shakespeare were brought out in celebration of English history.

Unfortunately, it seems the puppets came across more horrifying than historic as they possessed caricature-like features.

"I was with the ceremony right until the giant head of Edward Elgar, I honestly war," Jack wrote on Twitter.

Ginny Lemon flies in a Lemon Balloon



During the homage to the industrial revolution portion of the ceremony, famous Drag Queen Ginny Lemon appeared in a lemon-shaped hot air balloon.

Ginny performed from the hot air balloon as a serious of dancers, performers, and machines danced beneath them.

A BMX Rider Falls

In the middle of the ceremony, cameras caught a BMX rider falling after trying to land a trick.

The rider took off on one ramp, jumped, but landed wrong on the second ramp, falling to the side. It is unclear if the rider is OK.

People dressed as books

In celebration of Commonwealth authors, several dancers were dressed as large books.

Sathnam Sanghera, Kit de Waal, Bernardine Evaristo, and others had some of their well-known books featured as dancers.

Various dancers were dressed as books from authors Getty Images

Joe Lycett roasted the UK government's approach to immigrants

British comedian Joe Lycett made a dig at the UK while introducing Commonwealth countries in Asia.

"I'm going to do something now that British government doesn't always do and welcome some foreigners," Lycett said.

"Joe Lycett for PM", A Twitter user wrote.

"Give Joe Lycett a knighthood immediately", Matt wrote.

A display of cars in the shape of a Union Flag was seen in a different light by some

An incredible 'bull' appeared, a nod to the city's Bull Ring

In the middle of an upbeat dance the mood of the arena turned dark as a massive industrial-like bull appeared in the middle of the ceremony.

The bull representing the famous bullring in Birmingham.









