Birmingham - the UK's second biggest city, home to Black Sabbath, Jack Grealish, Peaky Blinders, Cadbury's, 'more canals than Venice' and the Bullring - has been 'put on the map' according to culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

The Tory MP who has a habit of putting her foot in it was doing the media rounds on Thursday morning ahead of tonight's opening ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking to Charlie Stayt (we've all seen how well their conversations have gone in the past), Dorries said: "It's putting Birmingham on the map, it's putting the West Midlands on the map."

She then went on to express how much the government have invested in the games and the legacy it will hopefully leave. That's all well and good but claiming that a sports games which, at the time of writing, hasn't even begun yet is responsible for getting eyes on a city that has a population of 1.149 million people and in 2017 attracted 41 million tourists seems a little farfetched.

As you can imagine, Dorries's comments about Birmingham didn't exactly gone down well.





























Surely, if anyone or anything put Birmingham on the map it was Terry Savalas but we'll let you be the judge of that.









Telly Savalas Looks at Birmingham www.youtube.com









