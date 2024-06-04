Why did UFC cancel its Conor McGregor press conference?

UFC abruptly cancelled Conor McGregor's press conference hours before it was planned to take place, sparking social media speculation as to why.

The two-weight UFC champion was set to appear at the ticketed event in Dublin on Monday 3 June ahead of his fight with Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas.

"Dear UFC Fans, The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice," the official UFC page posted on X. "We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. Thank you."

While the promotion company did not detail why they called the event off and failed to offer a new scheduled date, social media soon theorised it could have potentially come off the back of McGregor's recent club behaviour.

In a viral clip that has racked up 11.5 million views, the fighter can be seen partying hard and making out with fiancée Dee Devlin.

The clip was soon flooded with comments from McGregor fans with one joking: "Does bro know he got a fight next month?"

Meanwhile, others noted how he didn't have a drink in hand, and speculated that the footage was his way of "playing the media game like a king as always."

Another reiterated: "He’s going to confuse them like @RyanGarcia did in his camp by not acting serious."

Meanwhile, a third supporter tweeted: "It will be even funnier now when Conor knocks Chandler out in the first."

Indy100 reached out to the UFC and Connor McGregor's rep for comment

