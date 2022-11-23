It’s one of the biggest World Cup shocks of all time, but could Argentina have actually lost to Saudi Arabia on purpose?

The answer is no, obviously, but it’s not stopped conspiracy theorists speculating online.

Saudi Arabia beat Lionel Messi’s side 2-1 after a second half comeback. Messi opened the scoring with a 10th minute penalty, before Saleh Al-Shehri scored an equaliser and Salem Al-Dawsari won the game with a fantastic solo effort.

It’s the most remarkable result in Saudi history at World Cups, but people online have already begun speculating about the nature of the victory.

Some have jokingly suggested (and others not so jokingly so) that Argentina could have lost on purpose in order to give themselves a more favourable draw in the next round.

Messi's side were beaten 2-1 on Tuesday Richard Heathcote/Getty Images





If Argentina top the group like they are expected to, then they will likely face tournament favourites Brazil in the round of 16.

However, if they come second in the group and finish second behind one of Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland, they will likely face France or England in their next game.

The way the fixtures fall has led some to throw the validity of the Saudi result into question.

One wrote: “What y’all don’t understand is Argentina lost on purpose so they can avoid Brazil until the end and from now on they won’t be losing they’ll go unbeaten all the way to the final and win the whole thing.”

“Argentina lose to Saudi to avoid Brazil?” one more said.

Another added: “Argentina purposely finishing second so they’re on the easier side of the knockouts and don’t face Brazil in the semis…”

We can't say we're convinced...

