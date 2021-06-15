Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Coca Cola bottles during Euro 2020 press conference is iconic

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be a fan of Coca Cola after removing two bottles of it that were in front of him during a Euro 2020 press conference.

The Portugal captain was talking to the press ahead of his team’s game on Tuesday against their Group F rivals Hungary at the Puskas Arena.

In the clip, Ronaldo notices the two Coca Cola bottles as he takes his seat.

Appearing bemused and unimpressed at the bottles in front of him, he swiftly removes them both to the side and away from the camera shot.

He then proceeds to hold up his bottle of water in the air and says “agua,” which is Portuguese for “water.”

Coca-Cola is partner with UEFA – the organisers of Euro 2020 – which explains their placement at Ronaldo’s press conference.

People shared their thoughts and opinion on Ronald’s move on Twitter and many were impressed with him taking a stand.

While others joked about how the Coca Cola marketing team would react to Ronaldo’s snub.

Some even noticed that Ronald’s move appeared to have caused the Coca Cola share price to fall as a result, costing the company $2 million.

Although, some felt that Ronaldo was being hypocritical as he has previously worked with fast food chain KFC, which is owned by the same company (Yum! Brands) who also own Coca Cola rivals, PepsiCo.

I’s not the first time Ronaldo has shared his dislike for the popular drink.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the past revealed his irritation at his son drinking Coke and eating crisps.

“We’ll see if my son will become a great footballer,” the 36-year-old said at Dubai’s Globe Soccer Awards in 2020.

“Sometimes he drinks Coke and eats crisps and it irritates me, he knows that.”

So, it’s safe to say that a Coca Cola/Ronaldo brand collaboration in the future seems very unlikely.