Chelsea legend delivers brutal fact is response to Cristiano Ronaldo fan criticism

Who is better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Whatever you believe the answer to be, one thing that’s clear is that Frank Leboeuf clearly has absolutely no time for one of football’s age-old questions.

If you’re a football fan, the chances are you’ll have spent time stuck in pub debates on this very subject and it’s a question which is constantly being argued online.

Things looked to be tipping firmly over in Messi’s favour after he led Argentina to World Cup glory last year – shortly before Ronaldo joined Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr.

However, ESPN FC host Dan Thomas recently took to Twitter to address Ronaldo fans who were unhappy with criticism levelled at their hero over recent times.

He wrote “Ronaldo fans have been extra angry at us this week Frank had the ultimate response to them.”

Thomas was referring to Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf, who had a scathing message for Ronaldo fanboys.

The World Cup winner with France said in a viral clip that he had “two guys saying that I was a dumb ****. That I couldn’t understand anything.”

Leboeuf didn't hold back Getty Images





He added: “[I was told] we understand nothing about football because [Ronaldo] scored a goal and he was fantastic… that I would never be at Ronaldo’s level, and I’ve never been at this Ronaldo level.”

The former player went on to hit out at Ronaldo with a pretty savage put down, saying: “And I say well, you know you’re right. I’ve never been at this level. I won the World Cup, he didn’t.”

The Messi vs. Ronaldo debate rages on.

