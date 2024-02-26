Cristiano Ronaldo faces investigation for crude Messi chant reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly under investigation after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards rival fans who were chanting Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's 3-2 win at Al-Shabab on Sunday (February 25).

The world-famous footballer was celebrating with teammates after the win, when opposition fans then started to chant the name of his Argentinian rival.

During these chants, Ronaldo then appears to put his hand to his ear to goad the fans, then pumping his right hand in a forward motion near his groin area.

A fan inside the stadium seems to have captured the moment, which has since done the rounds on social media and was posted by X / Twitter account Troll Football Videos (@TF_Video), while television cameras did not.

Reports say Ronaldo was blasted by Saudi pundits for the gesture, calling for a suspension for the superstar.

Further reports say Saudi Arabia's football federation has opened an investigation into the incident, but Al-Nassr has not commented.

X / Twitter users were split in the comments, with posts including 'bro knows Messi is way better than him and that's why he is always mad', 'shame on him' and 'why don't they just respect him that he brought attention to Saudi League'.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fiery 3-2 win from the penalty spot, before the game continued to sway back and forth which ended with a late winner from Talisca for Al-Nassr, and a red card for Al-Shabab 12 minutes into second-half injury time.

It's not the first time chants of Messi's name have got under Ronaldo's skin in the past year, with the Portuguese star having previously grabbed his grotch when Al-Hilal fans chanted it to get under his skin and blowing kisses to the crowd when the same fans did it again in a later fixture.

