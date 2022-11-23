You may have noticed Cristiano Ronaldo has been acting like a big 37-year-old baby recently, throwing his toys out the pram and moaning about not getting picked for Manchester United.

He’s now left the club via mutual consent after giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which saw him slate the manager Erik Ten Hag and others in the club hierarchy.

“I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” he said at the time, before adding that he'd be 'happy' to see rivals Arsenal win the league, if United didn't.

It’s a pretty pathetic end to his second stint at the club for the United legend after he returned to Manchester in 2021 from Juventus.

He’s not done there, either.

Ronaldo appeared to subtly troll United before it was officially announced that was leaving the club by announcing a new range of watches.

The footballer took to Instagram to show off the watches he designed with Jacob and co. and one incorporates a goal he scored against Man Utd while playing for Real Madrid in 2013.





"I’m excited to announce my partnership with Jacob and co , one of the leading watch brands in the world," he wrote.

"Today, we reveal our first watch collection that I co-designed with my dear friend Jacob Arabo."

The watch in question incorporates the towering header Ronaldo scored at the Bernabeu against his former side in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Ronaldo's goal from 2013 features in the watch design Cesar Manso/AFP via Getty





Could it be another dig at United?

It comes after the Ronaldo interview angered fans earlier this month.

"I don't know what's going to happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will always be in my heart," he said in the clip.



"I hope they will be by my side, even if I [come] back, or if I'm not back, or if I stay or whatever."

