Ronaldo would be 'happy' to see Arsenal win the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo says he would be "happy" to see Arsenal win the Premier League - despite playing for Manchester United.

The player sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan where he angered fans by demonising the club and claimed he was being 'forced out'.

"I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team," he says of the London-based team, who are currently top of the table.

"If Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do."

