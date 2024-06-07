How Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Mbappe's Real Madrid move smashed a world record

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's Instagram post confirming his "dream" move to Spanish giants Real Madrid has broken a world record.

The 25-year-old forward posted a number of photos of himself in Real Madrid kit when he was younger, including one of himself alongside Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star joined Real Madrid in 2009 for what was at the time a record transfer fee of £80m from Manchester United.

Ronaldo commented on the post: "My turn to look. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid"

At the time of writing, the comment alone has more than 5.2m likes, which has beaten the previous record of 4.5m for the highest number of likes on one comment.





That record was previously held by Dylan Page, a TikToker and influencer, for a comment about Rockstar's upcoming game GTA 6.

Page commented "most liked comment about GTA 6 before GTA 6 " which had 4.5m likes.

He even posted a video on TikTok saying Ronaldo has "broke the hearts" of all the people who liked his comment.

@dylan.page R.I.P GTA 6 comment 🪦😭💔

In the video, Page joked: "Our poor baby was only five months old and he didn't even have the chance to grow up before he was brutally murdered by this man.

"They say he even Sui’d as he did it. I don't even have words."

Mbappe will join Real Madrid when his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 on what's reported to be a five-year deal worth €15m per season after tax, taking a pay cut.

The World Cup winner will also be paid a €150m signing on bonus spread over those five years - it's reported he had verbally agreed the deal in February but it was kept under wraps until May.

