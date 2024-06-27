Reckless fan gets wiped out trying to meet Cristiano Ronaldo after Georgia loss

A reckless fan who jumped the barrier to try and meet Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's shock 2-0 loss to Georgia at Euro 2024 was wiped out by a steward.

After the match in Gelsenkirchen, footage was posted on social media of a fan jumping the barrier and he appeared to be headed for Ronaldo feet first as he was walking to the tunnel.

A steward and what looks like a security guard spotted what was happening quickly and acted.

Before the fan could even reach the floor, the steward shoulder charged him down the tunnel so Ronaldo would be unharmed.

Ronaldo then held his hands out and said: "What was that?"

Captain Ronaldo was substituted in the 66th minute with his country already 2-0 down in their final group game of Euro 2024.

Georgia raced into the lead inside the opening two minutes as Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

Portugal then had the better of the chances through the first-half, with Ronaldo having a free-kick from range parried away and a shot blocked in the box after a well worked move.

Ronaldo had another shot blocked in the box towards the start of the second half before Kvaratskhelia missed a great chance to double his country's lead.

Portugal made a habit of losing the ball in dangerous areas trying to play out from the back which led to Georgia getting a penalty just after 10 minutes into the second half.

Georges Mikautadze converted from the spot.

Portugal had chances through the rest of the match but could not convert any to lose 2-0.

They still topped Group F with Turkey finishing second after their narrow win over Czechia; Georgia also qualified for the knockout stages as one of the best ranked third placed teams from the group stage with four points.

Euro 2024 is Georgia's first ever major tournament.

Portugal will play Slovenia in their round of 16 clash while Georgia take on Spain, the only team to have won all three of their group games.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings