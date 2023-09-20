WWE reportedly working on deal to have Cristiano Ronaldo appear at upcoming show

WWE are reportedly working on a deal to have Cristiano Ronaldo appear at an upcoming show in Saudi Arabia.

The sports entertainment promotion, which was recently purchased as a part of a huge merger with UFC are due to host their annual Crown Jewel show on November 4th.

Reports from AS are now suggesting that Ronaldo could make a surprise appearance at the show and are working on a deal to secure the Portuguese football icon which would come with a "large appearance fee."

It has not been stated what sort of capacity Ronaldo would appear on the show, should it be a match or just a segment but would be seen as a major coup for the WWE should they bag the 38-year-old who made the move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr last year.

Speaking to the Metro in December 2022, WWE superstar Apollo Crews believes that Ronaldo could flourish should he make the move to wrestling. He said: "Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just on the mentality alone he would've done okay.

'When you start the physical part, that's a different story, though, for most people. But again, [he's] a world-class athlete so I wouldn't put it past him.'"

At the time of writing WWE is yet to speak on the matter with journalist Sean Ross Sapp confirming that he did speak to them but they didn't give an answer on the subject.

Should Ronaldo appear at the show there is a strong likelihood that he could be rubbing shoulders with WWE legend John Cena who has been featured in a promotional video for Riyadh Season 2023 which hints that the event will include the participation of John Cena.

Ronaldo wouldn't be the first footballing name to make an appearance on WWE television with Wayne Rooney famously getting physically involved at a Raw event in Manchester in 2015.

