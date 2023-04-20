Cyclists break world record by riding for six days to create a dinosaur drawing

A team of cyclists has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing after they created a velociraptor shape that was 1,025 kilometres in total.

The roar-some feat was undertaken by French cyclists Maxime Brugère, Florent Arnaud, Franck Delorme and Nicolas Meunier, who cycled for six days to compose the huge GPS image on the tracking app Strava.

Their route began in the central Allier region of France in a town called Meillard and saw them cross multiple counties, going into Cher, Saône-et-Loire, Indre, Nievre, Creuse and Puy-de-Dome on their journey.

The feat took 43 hours, 47 minutes and 26 seconds to complete and has been confirmed as a new world record.

While the cyclists broke the world record, their motivations weren’t simply to get their names in the record books. Brugère explained that they also wanted to draw attention to mass extinction with their velociraptor route.

Brugère told Cyclist Week: “Dinosaurs are proof that such strong species can quickly become extinct and that is what we are currently going through with the sixth mass extinction.

He continued: “We are the main culprits of this environmental crisis, but also its main victims. As such, the future is in our hands and cycling is one of the best ways to contribute to change.”

It’s not the first time the cycling group has used their cycling prowess to create a dinosaur-themed image.

In 2020, the same team created a 200-kilometre T-Rex GPS image in the Loire region of France. They followed that up in 2021 with a 200-kilometre Diplodocus in the area of Saône-et-Loire.

