New Zealand mixed martial artist Dan Hooker has made the bizarre admission that Joe Rogan’s head was one of the “best things” he’s ever tasted.

According to MMA Mania, Hooker, also known as “The Hangman,” prevailed in the octagon against Peruvian lightweight fighter Claudio Puelles on Saturday (12 November) in New York City.

It started the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card. This also called for a standard post-fight interview with Rogan and Hooker.

And towards the end of the interview, Hooker told the podcaster and UFC colour commentator that he loves him and planted a kiss on his head.

Following that moment of affection on national television, Hooker spoke with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio and spilled the details about the experience.

“What did Joe Rogan’s head taste like? I have to know this. Please spare no details,” Rosolowski asked.

Hooker responded, noting that Rogan's head was "glistening" and calling him to kiss it.

He also said that Rogan’s head had a “sweet” and “magical” taste.

“It was like… it was one of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life. If I’m being honest, that’s a good-smelling man. Well-taken care of head,” Hooker continued, which caused Rosolowski and Shkuratov to chuckle.

“Kissing Joe Rogan’s head after fights is really how you get along in life,” Shkuratov added.

After Hooker’s fight with Puelles, he is already plotting his return to the ring at UFC 284.

The event is slated to happen in Perth, Australia, on 11 February.

“I feel like I’ve done enough to earn a spot on that card. I said (I’ll fight) absolutely anyone that wants to come down there and fight on that date,” Hooker said at UFC 281 post-fight press conference, according to MMA Junkie.

As of Tuesday (15 November), Hooker is ranked #11 in the UFC lightweight category.

