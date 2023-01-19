Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is not impressed by UFC president Dana White’s Power Slap League, branding it the “stupidest s*** ever.”

If you are unaware of what the relatively new sport is all about, it is centred around two competitors who are on either side of a podium, taking turns slapping each other with all their might.

The goal is to try and knock out your opponent or have them quit. It can be rather brutal, with fighter's often receiving a swollen and disfigured face.

Competitors are given 30 seconds to deliver a slap, with another 30 seconds for recovery.

On Wednesday evening, White debuted the first episode of Power Slap: Road to the Title, which is regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission [NSAC].

Seemingly intrigued, Schaub tuned into the first episode. But his curiosity flipped upside down, as he took to Twitter to note that the event was the stupidest s**’ he’s watched, and how it is a detriment to the UFC.

“This is the stupidest s*** I’ve ever seen. The fact it’s associated with the UFC sets the sport back 10 yrs...” he tweeted, in part.

Schaub further said he would get some of his friends to tune into the Power Slap whenever that happens.

“Whiskey, friends, and slapping. How can I NOT! It’s sooo insane,” he added.

The initial episode of White’s Road to the Title was supposed to air on 11 January.

However, it was delayed for a week because White was caught hitting his wife at a New Year’s Eve party. He did admit that he was "embarrassed" by the situation.

Fans and well-known individuals such as MMA journalist Ariel Helwani called the organization “shameful,” calling for the organization to be removed, but it wasn’t.

Before footage of White slapping his wife surfaced online, Power Slap was already considered controversial because it appears as if no technical skills are required, and contestants are taking unnecessary strikes to the head.

