Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is not impressed by UFC president Dana White’s Power Slap League, branding it the “stupidest s*** ever.”
If you are unaware of what the relatively new sport is all about, it is centred around two competitors who are on either side of a podium, taking turns slapping each other with all their might.
The goal is to try and knock out your opponent or have them quit. It can be rather brutal, with fighter's often receiving a swollen and disfigured face.
Competitors are given 30 seconds to deliver a slap, with another 30 seconds for recovery.
On Wednesday evening, White debuted the first episode of Power Slap: Road to the Title, which is regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission [NSAC].
Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cThe biggest hits. The most explosive moments. It\u2019s all here in Power Slap: Beyond the Match \ud83d\udd90\ud83d\udca5\n\u201d— Power Slap Official (@Power Slap Official) 1674100067
Seemingly intrigued, Schaub tuned into the first episode. But his curiosity flipped upside down, as he took to Twitter to note that the event was the stupidest s**’ he’s watched, and how it is a detriment to the UFC.
“This is the stupidest s*** I’ve ever seen. The fact it’s associated with the UFC sets the sport back 10 yrs...” he tweeted, in part.
\u201cChecking out the Slap fight league. This is the stupidest shit I\u2019ve ever seen. The fact it\u2019s associated with the UFC sets the sport back 10 yrs. All that being said it\u2019s entertaining. Anyone wanna bet it\u2019s not around in a year?\u201d— Brendan Schaub (@Brendan Schaub) 1674098852
Schaub further said he would get some of his friends to tune into the Power Slap whenever that happens.
“Whiskey, friends, and slapping. How can I NOT! It’s sooo insane,” he added.
\u201cAlso, you\u2019re crazy if you don\u2019t think I\u2019m doing a Fight companion for the Slap league championship. Whenever that is. Whiskey, friends, and slapping. How can I NOT! It\u2019s sooo insane \ud83d\udc4b\ud83c\udffd #slapfight\u201d— Brendan Schaub (@Brendan Schaub) 1674100631
The initial episode of White’s Road to the Title was supposed to air on 11 January.
However, it was delayed for a week because White was caught hitting his wife at a New Year’s Eve party. He did admit that he was "embarrassed" by the situation.
Fans and well-known individuals such as MMA journalist Ariel Helwani called the organization “shameful,” calling for the organization to be removed, but it wasn’t.
\u201c"Shame on TBS! if they're going to air that Power Slap Fighting League!"\n@arielhelwani\u201d— No Context Ariel Helwani (@No Context Ariel Helwani) 1672865078
Before footage of White slapping his wife surfaced online, Power Slap was already considered controversial because it appears as if no technical skills are required, and contestants are taking unnecessary strikes to the head.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.