'We can go all the way, I'm really confident' - David Seaman on England

Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has backed his national side to go all the way and win the Euros in Germany.

Seaman earned 75 caps for England across 15 consecutive years spanning from 1988 to 2002 and represented his country in five tournaments - three Worlds Cups and two European Championships.



He's England's second-most-capped goalkeeper behind only Peter Shilton and was the national team's first-choice goalkeeper for more than a decade.

And speaking to Indy100, Seaman is "really confident" England have what it takes to lift silverware this summer.

"We can go all the way. We go into tournaments now as favourites or joint favourites - even the bookies have got us as favourites," he said.

"That's testament to Gareth (Southgate) and where he's got us to, the standard that he's set and he's been involved with England for a long time, don't forget he was U21 manager beforehand as well.

"He's come through with a lot of these players and got them to the heights that they're at now.

"We need a bit more luck along the way and a bit more nous in a penalty shootout because I'm sure there'll be one along the way, there usually is somewhere.

"I'm really confident, I'm looking forward to it and I want to be here when football comes home, I was there at the start of that song and I want to be here when it does because it will be one hell of a party."

David Seaman takes a goal kick for England in the 1-0 win over Argentina at the 2002 World Cup Laurence Griffiths, Getty Images

Seaman had high praise for both individual players and as a collective in terms of the strength in depth.

"They're special, they really are," he said.

"Not just on the pitch but what we've got on the bench is really high quality and when you look at the players out at the moment, there are some really good players who aren't even in the squad through a lack of form.

"My only doubt is can the new players handle that pressure of coming in and produce? That's my only question mark.

"Technically, they're good enough, talent wise they're really good, but it's producing at a different pressure level with England and it can make you do funny things.

"I was waiting in the tunnel with Dancing on Ice and it was the most nervous I have ever felt in my life and I've played in World Cups and everything - nerves do funny things for you."

