Ricky Hatton dies aged 46: Tributes pour in for British boxing legend

Ricky Hatton has died aged 46, with tributes pouring in for the former boxing champion.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body was discovered at Hatton’s home, adding that the circumstances were not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Hatton’s professional boxing career lasted from 1997 to 2012. After retiring, he worked as a promoter and trainer. During his time in the ring, he won multiple world titles in the light-welterweight division and one at welterweight, becoming widely regarded as one of Britain’s most beloved fighters of his era.

Hatton was set to return to the ring on 2 December in Dubai, where he had been lined up for a middleweight contest against Eisa Al Dah.

“I’m very much looking forward to it myself. What you’re trying to do there for boxing in Dubai is fantastic. Hopefully, this will be a spinoff for more events for you to have over there, and hopefully, we can get the ball rolling with a bang,” he said at the time.

Tributes from fans, fellow fighters and figures across the sporting world have since poured in, remembering Hatton not only for his achievements in the ring but also for his personality outside of it.

"Genuinely devastated with the news of Ricky Hatton. A huge reason why I fell in love with boxing," one fan wrote, adding: "RIP Champ."

Another penned: "Everyone loved Ricky Hatton. He was charismatic, funny, likeable and immensely talented. Also very down to earth. You felt Ricky would have boxed for free, too. He wasn't a businessman or a negotiator in gloves. He was a kid from Manchester with an escape. And he was loved for it."

In a heartfelt tribute, Amir Khan described Hatton as not only one of "Britain’s greatest boxers," but also "a friend, a mentor, a warrior."

Piers Morgan called his passing "incredibly sad news".





IFL TV hailed Hatton a "legend" in and outside of the ring.





Ring Magazine sent their "deepest sympathies" to Hatton's friends and family.





City Xtra turned to X/Twitter with their condolences.





Boxing News remembered Hatton for his skills, along with his "charisma and down-to-earth character".





James Wade took to the platform "with great sadness," sending love to his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Ricky Hatton (1978–2025)

