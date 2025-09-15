7 of the most memorable moments from the 2025 Emmy Awards

The 2025 Emmy Awards proved to be a night of record-breaking wins, emotional speeches and unforgettable surprises that kept audiences talking long after the curtain fell.

From Adolescence dominating the ceremony and 15-year-old Owen Cooper making history, to Cristin Milioti's tearful speech and Hannah Einbinder's unapologetic sign-off, the night delivered a mix of heartfelt emotion and unforgettable statements.

Let's recap seven of the night's most memorable moments:

Adolescence's big win

The critically acclaimed streaming drama Adolescence cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon at this year's Emmy Awards, emerging as one of the evening's most celebrated titles.

Adolescence secured a total of eight awards on the night.

Owen Cooper's heartfelt speech

In a history-making moment, 15-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest male performer ever to receive an Emmy, recognised for his breakout role in the series.

Accepting the award from Sydney Sweeney in Los Angeles, Cooper admitted, "Standing up here… wow this is so surreal," before adding, "Tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life."

Cristin Milioti delivers speech off the back of therapy notes

Cristin Milioti secured the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2025 Emmys, recognised for her role as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin.

Milioti took to the stage, clutching a small slip of paper while fighting back tears.

"I'm sorry, I wrote this on the back of notes I took in therapy the other day, so don't look at the back," she told the audience.

Hannah Einbinder: 'F*** ICE and free Palestine'

Hannah Einbinder claimed her very first Emmy on Sunday, taking home the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in HBO's Hacks.

Closing her speech with a striking message to the audience, she declared: "Go Birds, f*** ICE and free Palestine."

A surprise appearance... from a Labubu

Spectators were baffled when they saw a life-size Labubu strut down the red carpet – but it turned out to be none other than Joella, best known from the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.





Standing ovation for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

As it heads into its final season, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert finally clinched its first Emmy for Best Talk Series – a victory that earned a standing ovation before the winner was even announced.

Gilmore Girls reunion

Fans were treated to a nostalgic moment when Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel stepped onto a stage designed to mirror their Gilmore Girls home in Stars Hollow.

Marking the show’s 25th anniversary, Graham reflected: "Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls apparently took the season of fall hostage."





