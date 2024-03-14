Hilarious Diego Simeone reaction becomes instant meme

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's hilarious reaction to one of his players missing a big chance has become an instant meme.

On March 13, Spanish side Atletico hosted Italian Serie A leaders Inter Milan in a second leg round of 16 Champions League clash.

The tie was 2-2 on aggregate heading into injury time, with Memphis Depay scoring for Atletico just before then to level the scores across 180 minutes.

In the final minute of added time, Antoine Griezmann pulled a ball back across the box to create a clear cut chance for Rodrigo Riquelme to score and send the Spanish side into the last eight.

But he got the shot all wrong and blazed it over the bar, which sent the tie to extra-time.

Players, fans, coaching staff and commentators couldn't believe the chance was missed - including Simeone.

When the shot was taken, he was walking along the line of his technical area, before then seeing what happened, collapsing to his knees and then laying face down in the turf.

X / Twitter user @TheEuropeanLad quickly posted a screenshot of Simeone laying on the ground.

And social media users loved what they were seeing.

















The game did then go to extra-time, with neither side able to find a breakthrough in the additional 30 minutes, sending the tie to a penalty shootout.

And Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak was the hero as the Spanish side beat Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties.

The quarter-final draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on March 15 at 11am GMT - this year's final will take place at Wembley on June 1.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.