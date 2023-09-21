Dolph Ziggler receives huge show of respect from John Cena after WWE release

Former WWE champion John Cena has paid tribute to Dolph Ziggler after the veteran wrestler was released on September 21st after working for the company for nearly two decades.

40-year-old Ziggler, real name Nicholas Nemeth, signed for WWE in 2004 but was amongst a host of top names who were released from the promotion on Thursday.

Cena, who has recently returned to WWE and was part of a memorable feud with the star in late 2012, acknowledged the miles that Ziggler had put in the ring during the last 19 years.

In a post on X/Twitter, Cena wrote: One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect.





During his time with WWE, Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship and NXT Championship, as well as the Intercontinental, United States, Raw and Smackdown Tag Team championships.



