Emma Raducanu praised for her response to Judy Murray's 'sarcasm'

Emma Raducanu has been praised for her response to Judy Murray’s “sarcasm” over decision to not play mixed doubles with fellow Brit Andy Murray .

The 21-year-old was due to play mixed doubles with Murray on Saturday (6 July) in what would have been the last Wimbledon appearance of his tennis career.

However, on the morning of when they were due to play, Raducanu made the decision to pull out of the match due to soreness in her wrist.

Following the news, Murray’s mother Judy posted on X/Twitter that the news was “astonishing” . After backlash, she later claimed her comment was “sarcasm” that was misunderstood.

In a Wimbledon press conference, Raducanu was asked about her thoughts on Judy Murray’s comment and the tennis star has been praised for her response.

A reporter asked: “Were you surprised by Judy Murray’s reaction on Twitter? Would you look to speak to her behind closed doors?”

“I haven’t seen her reaction, so I don’t know,” Raducanu responded.

When the reporter clarified what Murray had said, hinting that it could have been 'sarcastic' to which Raducanu said: “I’m sure she didn’t mean it.”

Her handling of the situation has been widely praised, with some calling the reporter “messy” for asking about it.

“Nicely handled,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Loved Emma’s replies here. This press conference was good.”

Someone else wrote: “They are messy but she won the ‘I don’t give a f**k’ war.”

One X/Twitter user described Raducanu as “an unbothered icon”.

In the singles draw, Raducanu made it to the fourth round of The Championships where she lost to New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun.

