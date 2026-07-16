Hey Jude(s): Jude Bellingham lookalike contest crowns its winner

Celebrity lookalike contests have been popping up everywhere lately - and England footballer Jude Bellingham is the latest star to get this treatment as a UK search took place on Wednesday night before England were defeated by Argentina in the World Cup semi-final match.

The open-entry competition kicked off at BOXPARK Shoreditch ahead of much anticipated semi-final against Argentina, and plenty of young men rocked up in the hopes that they resembled the England midfielder the closest.

Bellingham was one of the Three Lions's standout stars this tournament having scored six goals. No midfielder has ever scored more at a World Cup - with only forwards Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland scoring more.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fans shared their appreciation for the 23-year-old by singing the anthem 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles, while the internet also loved Bellingham's bromance with his ex-Borussia Dortmund teammate, Norway's Erling Haaland..

Contestants took to the stage yesterday in Shoreditch where they had their moment to shine, from displaying their footy skills with headers and keepy-uppies to recreating Bellingham's wide-armed celebration.

Participants in a Jude Bellingham lookalike competition at BOXPARK Shoreditch in London ahead of England's semi-final against Argentina, organised by Deliveroo as part of the ongoing 'Believeroo' campaign. Maja Smiejkowska/PA

So who came out on top?

The winner of the Jude Bellingham lookalike contest was awarded to Marcus Legemah, a master’s student at University College London, who received the biggest cheers from the crowd, and accepted his title from an Erling Haaland doppelganger.

Lookalike of Erling Haaland and Marcus Legemah, the winner of a Jude Bellingham lookalike competition at BOXPARK Shoreditch in London ahead of England's semi-final against Argentina, organised by Deliveroo as part of the ongoing 'Believeroo' campaign. Maja Smiejkowska/PA

Alas, the prize for being Jude's double is no World Cup trophy, but winner Legemah received a £1,966 in Deliveroo credit - a reminder of when England last won the tournament.

When asked if often gets told he resembles Bellingham, Legemah told The Guardian,“Yeah, but it’s normally just drunk people in the pub,” he said. “More since Jude has been playing well. So this tournament, it’s happened.”

Elsewhere, England's World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end after they were defeated 2-1 in the semi-final match against Argentina who now face Spain in the final this Sunday.

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